Townsquare Capital LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

UOCT stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

