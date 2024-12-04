Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 59.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,637,000 after acquiring an additional 613,583 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,517,000 after purchasing an additional 416,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,074,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NetApp by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,232,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $397,393.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,096.71. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

