Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,979,882.88. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $521,030.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,606,298.24. The trade was a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.