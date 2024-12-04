Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $638,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

