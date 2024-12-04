Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.20% of NVE worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in NVE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.76%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

