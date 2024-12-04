Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.