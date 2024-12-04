Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

