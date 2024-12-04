Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 16,130 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.