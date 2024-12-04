Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 21,681 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,384,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,241,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,822,000 after purchasing an additional 364,421 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,984 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

