Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,827 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

