Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JEPI opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.