Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 148,858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.8 %
British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
