Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 129.7% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $588.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.