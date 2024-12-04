U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NYSE:USPH opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 187.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,681.70. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $166,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,236.74. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,896 shares of company stock valued at $656,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

