VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

