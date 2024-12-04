Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,073,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after buying an additional 220,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $167.77 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

