VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 2.3 %

VRSN stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $1,102,524. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.