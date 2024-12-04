VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after acquiring an additional 748,378 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,386,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after buying an additional 397,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

