Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

VIRT stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.