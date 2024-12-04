Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

