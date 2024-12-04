Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $139,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
WD opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $118.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
