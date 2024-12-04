Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $22.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,634 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 397,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after buying an additional 370,722 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 96.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,407 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

