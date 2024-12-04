Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

