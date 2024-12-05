10,308 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DJUL stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

