1,280 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after purchasing an additional 459,466 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $719,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $276.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.52 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

