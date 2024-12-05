1,428 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,228 shares of company stock worth $3,023,957. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

