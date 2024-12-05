21,502 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Stock Performance
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 2.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
