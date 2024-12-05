21,502 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 11.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIZIO

About VIZIO

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.