223,414 Shares in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 223,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COFS opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $332.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.