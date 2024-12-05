2,454 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $3,326,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
XHS opened at $98.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89.
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report).
