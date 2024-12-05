2,454 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $3,326,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000.

XHS opened at $98.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

