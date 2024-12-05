34,261 Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Applied Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 25.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,133.06. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,369 shares of company stock worth $3,115,161 in the last 90 days. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.