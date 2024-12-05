4,225 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

