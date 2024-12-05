7,100 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

