7,743 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in KBR by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

KBR stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

