9,006 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $62,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Newman acquired 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $149,089.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $474,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $859.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.