Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

