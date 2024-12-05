Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,920,000 after buying an additional 94,019 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $131.95 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

