Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,692,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,100,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $174.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The trade was a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

