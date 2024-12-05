Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,917,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,150 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

