AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,557 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.87% of AnaptysBio worth $110,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. This represents a 72.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

