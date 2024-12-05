Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,921,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,893,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 316,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

AIV stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.