Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,845,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

