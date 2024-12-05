Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 35.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.68.

AAPL stock opened at $243.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $244.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

