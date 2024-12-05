Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 331.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,927 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.2% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 312,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 68.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 319,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 129,899 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 853,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 139,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.30.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

