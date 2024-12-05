Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,067,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 744,664 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

