Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $224.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.19.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

