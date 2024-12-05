Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,593.05. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.6 %

AGO stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.