Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Position Lowered by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Ball by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.7 %

Ball stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

