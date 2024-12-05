Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.33 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

