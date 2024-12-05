Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 347.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -94.02%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

