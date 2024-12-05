Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:UUUU opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,981.06. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

